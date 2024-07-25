Economic driver at the crossroads

Whether you're a car lover or not, there can be little doubt Chryslers on the Murray helps fuel an economic boost for Albury-Wodonga.
The fact the event is the biggest annual Chrysler show in the southern hemisphere, drawing people from all over Australia, is testament to how big it has become.
But, sadly, doubts linger over its future in the aftermath of drunken violence at the unofficial Wodonga Place event after-party this year.
Ted Howes has the story, which addresses whether Dean Street could be a possible venue for the "alternative event".
Speaking of main streets, a commitment from the Victorian government to work towards traffic safety improvements in Rutherglen has been welcomed by Indigo Shire Council but met with scepticism by community advocates and an opposition politician.
Indigo Community Voice president Herb Ellerbock, who lives in Rutherglen, said the situation on Main Street "becomes more dire each day".
In other news, Layton Holley has spoken to a number of Albury principals in response to NSW announcing its school system will undergo its biggest overhaul in decades when explicit teaching is rolled out in primary classrooms.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a fantastic Friday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
