The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Family remembers the 'strong, beautiful woman' that was Brianna Livermore

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated July 25 2024 - 10:14pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greatly missed ... beloved mum of two Brianna Livermore, 32, has passed away on July 25 after fighting a six-year battle with melanoma. Picture by James Wiltshire
Greatly missed ... beloved mum of two Brianna Livermore, 32, has passed away on July 25 after fighting a six-year battle with melanoma. Picture by James Wiltshire

Just weeks ago, Brianna Livermore was given three to six months to live.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.