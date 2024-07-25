Family remembers the 'strong, beautiful woman' that was Brianna Livermore

Just weeks ago, Brianna Livermore was given three to six months to live.
Tragically, the beloved wife and mother of two boys was robbed of what precious time she had left after a gruelling six-year battle with melanoma skin cancer.
On Thursday, July 25, the Livermore and Winley families announced "that after a long battle with cancer, Brianna has passed".
"She died peacefully among close family today in Mercy Health," the family wrote in a poignant Facebook post.
"Brianna lived an amazing life doting on family and friends. Funeral services will be held at a later date."
The family wrote that Brianna will be "greatly missed and always in our loving memory as a strong, beautiful woman with an infectious personality".
"Everyone who knew her knew that she devoted her life to her children and nephews. She lived life to the fullest without ever letting anything get in her way."
It was less than a week ago that The Border Mail sat down with Brianna and her husband Aaron, who shared their heart-wrenching decision to come home ... to say goodbye.
During that interview it was clear Brianna was in severe pain and a doting Aaron was never far from his wife's side, his love evident in every gentle, supportive move he made.
"I don't know anybody who has been loved the way he loves me," Brianna said.
"I can see it in his eyes ... you don't even need to speak."
At just 32 years of age, the popular former Brock-Burrum Saints netball coach and player (and revered life member) has lived a roller-coaster battle with melanoma.
Brianna, Aaron, and their sons Nash, 12, and Cruz, 8, moved back from Melbourne to be closer to family after hearing there was nothing more that could be done.
But they thought they had a bit more time.
Time that Brianna had been determined not to waste.
"Every moment is precious," Brianna had reflected.
She had revelled in the chaos of being crammed in with her kids, nephews, sister and brother-in-law at Jindera with relatives just down the road in both directions: Mum and Dad at Lavington and Aaron's parents on the farm at Burrumbuttock.
"It's the fact I can sit here and talk to you with my nephews running around, it's getting take-away, it's going to the farm, it's watching the rugby on a Friday night," she said.
"It's the kids coming up and giving you a sneaky side hug ..."
A scan on June 24 this year revealed Brianna's cancer had taken a drastic turn, spreading aggressively to nearly all the bone mass in Brianna's body, her liver, lymph nodes, breast "and more".
She told this reporter straight up that she loathes the word "journey".
But she hoped her story might serve as a galvanising reminder to everyone to get regular skin checks.
At Jindera's Next Level cafe on Thursday morning, a young woman who had the privilege of being coached by Brianna had just learned she didn't have long left.
"There's not even enough time for us to say goodbye," she said.
"That time needs to be left for Aaron, the boys and her family."
Tonight the families urged everyone to "please be kind to one another, hug your loved ones and make sure they know they're appreciated".
And ... "don't forget to get your skin checked!"
