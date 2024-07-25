The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Star midfielder set for major milestone with his beloved Tigers

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 26 2024 - 9:20am, first published 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Galvin will reach his 200-match milestone when Osborne travels to play Jindera on Saturday.
Connor Galvin will reach his 200-match milestone when Osborne travels to play Jindera on Saturday.

Daniel McAlister still vividly remembers three Tiger cubs leading all the running drills over the pre-season when he was first appointed coach of Osborne in 2011.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.