Caught on camera: Dramatic moment pursuit hits notorious Riverina junction

A Border man remains in custody after a dangerous pursuit in an allegedly stolen ute in Wagga on Tuesday, July 23.
Justin Moren, who has previously been sought by Albury police as part of Warrant Wednesday, was arrested after allegedly slamming into a cop car and veering into oncoming traffic.
CCTV footage of the pursuit as it passed through one of Wagga's notorious crash zones also reveals some of the last moments of the dramatic chase and the extent of the police presence involved.
About 2.40pm, police were patrolling the Sturt Highway in Wagga when they spotted a black Holden ute believed to be stolen.
Police turned their lights on but the car allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, before it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
During the pursuit police allege the ute collided with a police vehicle on Edward Street, causing damage to the ute's front tyre and side.
A short time later, the ute was captured on CCTV footage going through the Barbeques Galore roundabout and out of Wagga.
The footage shows the ute straddling the lane marking and slipping between two cars to enter the roundabout, with a string of police in hot pursuit.
In the video, which was recorded from a higher vantage point overlooking the Pearson Street intersection, the black Commodore can be seen nosing between a white trayback ute and a small blue hatchback.
Once the ute breaks through the gap, it takes off at speed, with marked and unmarked police cars screaming after it.
One police caged truck mounted the gutter and travelled along the nature strip to get around the traffic at the intersection before rejoining the chase, the CCTV reveals.
At least eight police cars, trucks and 4WDs are also shown hot on the heels of the Commodore.
The driver eventually stopped the vehicle on the Sturt Highway between Edward Street West and Ashmont Avenue.
The 32-year-old man was arrested and taken to Wagga Base Hospital for mandatory testing, and was later charged with a string of offences including not stopping and driving dangerously in a police pursuit.
Moren was formally denied bail in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday and will return to court next week.
He is also charged with vehicle theft, break-and-enter a home with intent to steal, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and having custody of suspected stolen goods.
