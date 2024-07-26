Proud Panther's always putting her hand up to help get the job done

Most netballers often reflect on their playing careers in the lead-up to major milestones.
And while this is true for Maddy Hynes, the proud Panther also has plenty of off-court contributions to look back on as she braces to step on court for game 200.
After joining Lavington in 2012, Hynes has become a three-time C-grade premiership player and has fulfilled numerous roles on the club's committee, including taking the reins of the Panthers' social media.
"I've loved it and I think that's really helped grow the love of the club for me," Hynes said
"All the people who do things every single day to be able to make sure the club can run are so important and we're pretty lucky to have them.
"They're people who volunteer and do it without getting paid.
"It's been great doing that stuff as well and seeing it from a different angle, rather than just as a player."
While on-court success is a clear highlight, Hynes also cherishes the people she's met along the way.
"Premierships have been a great thing, but my friendships as well, I'm very lucky to have some great friends from Lavi," she said.
Hynes will reach the major club milestone this weekend as the Panthers take on the Hoppers in the Ovens and Murray League's Hall of Fame Showdown round.
With all other clubs having the week off, Hynes' partner and Corowa-Rutherglen footballer, Joe Hansen, will be able to cheer her on for the special occasion.
"I'll be able to have my family there and my partner and his family. It's nice that it's a stand-alone game so they can come," Hynes said.
"It'll be a good match.
"We're unfortunately not as high on the ladder as we would like to be, but we're still working and building and learning every week.
"We're lucky that we have some great coaches to lead us."
