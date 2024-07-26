'We can make a significant impact': North East to hold rally against violence

The North East will host a rally for collective action to address and prevent gender-based and family violence in the region.
The What Were You Wearing march will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 27, at King George Gardens in Wangaratta, followed by an exhibition at the Uniting Church hall from 11am to 4pm.
Event organiser Shantelle van der Leeuw decided to organise the event as she believes family violence affects everyone.
"By holding the rally here, we aim to raise awareness about gender-based violence and mobilise local resources and support systems to create a safer environment for everyone," she said.
"Wangaratta is a place where community spirit thrives, and I believe that by coming together, we can make a significant impact."
The What Were You Wearing rallies were first held in April, but there was not one held on the Border or North East.
"Holding a rally against violence is of paramount importance for our community, especially given the alarming statistic that one woman is killed every four days due to violence," Ms van der Leeuw said.
The event organiser has created the community group Firey Lou to call for action and create change, with the name inspired by Ms van der Leeuw's daughter, Louka, whose "firey spirit" has encouraged the mother to use her voice to make a positive impact.
"Our primary goal is to foster a comprehensive community and regional approach to standing united against all forms of violence and to demonstrate our solidarity with victim-survivors," Ms van der Leeuw said.
She created a Facebook page for educational content that is easy to read and visually appealing to young adults and teenagers about gender-based violence prevention.
The page allowed her to connect with other professionals in the field who were passionate about creating change.
"Connecting and meeting socially and being able to talk about what we are passionate about, has filled a void we were all feeling," she said.
"Working in the space you always feel that we are not doing 'enough', this has helped fill that space."
Ms van der Leeuw's desire to create change stems from both personal and professional experience as a preventative practitioner.
The group is calling for the government to implement mandatory trauma-informed training for first responders across Australia and to increase funding for grassroots organisations in the domestic, family and sexual violence sector, including men's behaviour change programs and women's refuges.
This is Firey Lou's first event, but it has plans for more to keep important conversations happening in the region.
"Every community has the potential to make a difference, and by organising more events like this, we can build a stronger, united front against violence," she said.
"Local initiatives can foster a sense of solidarity and ensure that support and resources are available to all who need them."
The rally will involve guest speakers, including former politician Tania Maxwell, What Were You Wearing marketing director Sophia Redjeb and LINE Wangaratta executive director Allison Winters and personal stories from victim-survivors.
A march from King George Gardens down Faithful Street, onto Murphy Street, and then back onto Reid Street will follow, with a flower tribute to be held on return to the gardens, in memory of those who have lost their lives to gender-based violence so far this year.
The exhibition after the rally aims to spread awareness that sexual assault can happen to anyone, no matter what they are wearing.
"The clothes that people were wearing when they were assaulted are on display, with confronting, real stories of sexual assaults attached to them," Ms van der Leeuw said.
"It aims to take away that assumption that what you're wearing can provoke abuse, to challenge community attitudes of, for example 'she was asking for it'."
Anyone wishing to be involved in Firey Lou can contact fireylou@gmail.com.
