Robert went riding while armed with a rifle to get rounds to go rabbiting

By Albury Court
July 27 2024 - 7:00am
Urana's Williams Street, where lifelong local Robert Mervyn Cottrell rode his bike while carrying a rifle.
A man taking a drive through Urana with his son was alarmed when he saw a man on a bike armed with a rifle pointing straight at him.

