Robert went riding while armed with a rifle to get rounds to go rabbiting

A man taking a drive through Urana with his son was alarmed when he saw a man on a bike armed with a rifle pointing straight at him.
Robert Mervyn Cottrell "locked eyes" with the motorist, moments after stopping to retrieve his helmet after it fell off his head.
The 50-year-old had taken his bike to get some bullets for his .303 rifle so he could go rabbit shooting, having discovered he had no ammunition in his shed.
"Instead of lowering the firearm," police have told Albury Local Court, "he kept pointing (it) in the direction of the victim as he drove past."
The sight of the middle-aged man cycling along William Street with his gun slung over his shoulder with a strap had already alarmed locals, who reported their concerns to police.
The motorist's experience was captured on dashcam footage, then transferred to his mobile phone.
The man could be heard speaking on the footage to his son, who tells his father Cottrell had "a gun or toy gun".
It wasn't the only incident Cottrell got involved with back on October 10, 2023.
At 11.30am, about 90 minutes after the encounter with the motorist, Cottrell was driving along Federation Way, south of Urana, at between 30kmh and 40kmh when a man on a quad bike suddenly appeared from a side road.
Neither he nor a woman riding as a pillion passenger were wearing helmets
"(Cottrell) took exception to them cutting in front of him, so he sped up to them, briefly tailgated and then overtook them," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
The manoeuvre caused the quad bike rider to pull to the side of the road.
When he was interviewed by police in Corowa after being arrested at his Osborne Street home later the same day about 3.15pm, Cottrell admitted riding his bike while carrying a rifle was "a silly thing to do".
"I was going to shoot some rabbits," he told police.
"I shouldn't have ridden up the main street."
Cottrell said the rifle swung around off his shoulder as he dismounted his bike, and it just so happened the victim was driving past at the same time.
"And I looked at him and the firearm probably pointed in his direction," he said.
As for the quad bike incident, Cottrell told of how he "saw the guy riding the motorbike out of town" and "I couldn't believe the gall of him, so I chased him down and caught up with him".
Cottrell pleaded guilty to charges of not keep a firearm safely, use or attempt to use an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence, negligent driving, possess a prohibited drug - over 10 grams of cannabis found in a Milo tin on top of a bedroom wardrobe in his home - and failing to have approved storage for a firearm.
He was placed on a seven-month community corrections order on the using an offensive weapon charge.
On the remaining charges, Cottrell was convicted and fined $2320 and a conviction only for the drug matter.
Police told the court that Cottrell, who had lived in Urana all his life, admitted after they found the cannabis that he had ridden down the laneway while armed "to get bullets from his work shed ... but couldn't find any bullets".
