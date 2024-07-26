Gun produced in Wodonga after man hit in head with bat, car stolen: court

A man allegedly involved in a serious assault involving a baseball bat followed by the theft of the victim's BMW has been refused bail.
Shannon Hogan, 35, is accused of producing a firearm at a Wodonga property a day after the bat attack, which left the victim bleeding from his head.
Police were called to Melrose Drive on Monday, July 22.
It's alleged the victim was hit in the head and back with the bat before his vehicle was stolen.
Hogan and another man were allegedly involved, and the incident left the man in hospital.
It's alleged Hogan produced a firearm during an incident at a Wodonga residential area the following day, near members of the public.
Specialist police were required to arrest him on Wednesday, July 24, due to concerns about the weapon.
The gun is yet to be recovered.
The Wodonga court heard Hogan was already on eight counts of bail at the time, with the court told he had been released as recently as July 20.
Concerns were raised by police that he had allegedly offended such a short time after being released.
Hogan sought to again be bailed before magistrate Peter Mithen, who viewed security camera video as part of the application.
Lawyer Sean Grattas said the case had issues that would need to be tried in court, including issues related to identity.
Hogan had sought to live at a home on Trudewind Road.
A police prosecutor said it was "serious offending that does put the community at risk".
Mr Mithen accepted the allegations were serious, particularly in regards to the firearm matter.
"I'm not satisfied that exceptional circumstances are made out," he said.
"I don't propose to fix bail."
Hogan will return to court on August 6.
A 30-year-old co-accused charged over the baseball bat incident will face court on September 10.
Other co-accused are being sought over the firearms incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.