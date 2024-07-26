The Border Mail
Gun produced in Wodonga after man hit in head with bat, car stolen: court

By Court Reporter
Updated July 26 2024 - 11:03am, first published 10:29am
Shannon Hogan, 35, was remanded in custody after incidents in which a man was allegedly hit in the head with a bat and a gun produced in a residential area in Wodonga. Picture supplied
A man allegedly involved in a serious assault involving a baseball bat followed by the theft of the victim's BMW has been refused bail.

