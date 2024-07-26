Racket over with sport taking leave from home of six decades

When David Christy began playing squash in Albury in the 1980s there was a plethora of courts with a stand-alone complex in David Street and clubs attached to licensed venues in Lavington and the CBD.
Now that situation has changed dramatically with just the Commercial Club courts left after the Albury Squash and Racquetball Association recently vacated their home at the SS&A Club due to a pending development.
"It's just the little bit of an end of an era," Mr Christy said as he gathered with fellow association members to farewell the SS&A courts that were opened in 1969.
"It used to be a part of sporting clubs with Lavington, the Commercial Club and SS&A and that's changed over the last few years."
SS&A chief executive Gerard Darmody said the area of the squash courts, which stand apart from the club premises, near the Swift Street car park entrance, was needed for a redevelopment.
"It's not an easy decision but it's part of the progress of central Albury and the car parking needs and the club needs moving forward," Mr Darmody said.
"We gave them notice three years ago that at some point a redevelopment would occur and 12 months ago we gave them a date (to exit)."
Mr Darmody said he could not detail the works that occur there until after the club's next board meeting in August.
Albury Squash and Racquetball Association committee member Tracy Haberecht said "I get it from their point of view, but at the same time I'm heartbroken", adding she expected the courts to be demolished.
"It's been here well before my time and we've formed a lot of friendships and a lot of people of different ages come in, we're like a little family," Mrs Haberecht said.
The association has around 150 members with the youngest 12 and the oldest in their late 70s.
Club competition occurred four nights a week, Monday to Thursday, with fob access allowing 24-hour access to members.
Five youngsters from the Border, Connor Haberecht, Amelia Brigden, Mia Sundernathan, Xavier Brigden and Zara Shaw, were part of the first Victorian team to win a national junior title in 34 years in 2023, with the first three mentioned raised on the SS&A courts.
Connor, 15, went on to play in the Scottish and British junior opens and will return to those events with his brother Harrison, 17, later this year.
The club also has five juniors, who played on the SS&A courts, off to this year's national championships in spring in Sydney.
Mrs Haberecht said the association's members would now be playing competitive squash at Wodonga's courts.
However, there is also a move to practise at a disused court at the PCYC in East Albury with an appeal made to the SS&A Club to assist with funding to refurbish it.
PCYC Albury manager Tim McLaren welcomed the revival.
"The club has been here 45 years and we believe back in the day squash and racquetball were among our biggest sports, so we're excited about reinvigorating the court," Mr McLaren said.
"With a bit of a dust and a polish I'm sure it would come up quite well."
Mrs Haberercht said with squash being elevated to Olympic status from the Los Angeles Games in 2028 there was hope the sport would draw participants.
Her son Connor is aiming to be part of the Australian team for the Brisbane Games in 2032.
