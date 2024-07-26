Drug addict thanked man after fleeing Wodonga cops and hiding in his house

A drug addled man who ran from a stolen car and hid in a stranger's house for two hours would have terrified the victim, a court has heard.
Kahyde Robert Richter has admitted in the Wodonga Magistrates Court to offences stemming from the January 4 incident last year.
He was spotted by police in a stolen grey Subaru at a Mann Street property.
The car had been taken from Mansfield four days earlier.
A shirtless Richter ran when he saw the officers, jumped fences, and went into a Schlink Street home.
He warned the resident, "don't tell the jacks I'm here".
Richter told the resident he had 200 millilitres of GHB in the stolen car, with police checks finding eight vials of the drug and ice.
Richter used the victim's phone to send text messages while he hid in the house for the next two hours.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said while the incident would have been scary for the man, there was no aggression and no threats made.
"When he leaves the address, he actually thanks the victim," Mr Patel said.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said his presence alone in the house would have been concerning.
"I can't imagine the victim standing there saying 'you're welcome'," he said.
Police said the victim had been so worried Richter would come back, he waited 12 hours before calling the police at 5am.
"I don't think that can be underestimated, your honour," prosecutor Tim Boot said of the impact on the occupant.
The court heard Richter, 34, had used drugs for half of his life after starting as a teenager.
Mr Watkins ordered Richter, who has spent about 75 days in custody on the matter, be assessed for a corrections order, but couldn't guarantee his release when the case returns on August 7.
"His life in the last couple of years has been a revolving door of going into custody and coming out of custody," he said.
"We've got to break that cycle somehow."
