No more white ants: North East town on course to get new golf clubhouse

Yackandandah will get an upgraded golf clubhouse with a new bar, toilets and change rooms if Indigo Shire councillors award a $500,000-plus tender on Tuesday night.
The old white ant-infested shed and toilet block will be demolished under the construction contract the council officers have recommended be approved at the July 30 meeting.
The new clubhouse was identified in the Active Indigo Strategy as a priority project and would be partly funded by Sport and Recreation Victoria's Local Community Sport and Recreation Projects funding stream.
"The existing facility first served as an army barracks and was moved to its current site in the 1960s to support the Yackandandah Golf Club," a report presented to councillors said.
"The building is poorly lit, inaccessible for those with mobility issues, does not adequately support female participation in sport and its integrity has been compromised by white ants."
The existing clubhouse is on the Yackandandah Golf and Recreation Reserve.
The project scope includes footings, fabrication and installation of a new modular clubhouse at a total cost of $508,000.
The plan includes two unisex toilets (ambulant and accessible), change facilities, storage space, a kitchenette and a multipurpose social room.
The new clubhouse will be installed abutting the existing elevated decking with an accessible ramp.
The council report has recommended the tender be awarded to Modular Spaces, a Melton construction company.
The contract comprises council funds of $235,548, Sport and Recreation Victoria grant funding of $223,285.37, and a $50,0000 contribution from Yackandandah Golf Club.
The report said the Yackandandah community was consulted during the development of the Activate Indigo Plan which identified the project as a high priority.
"It is recommended that council accepts the tender for design, construction installation and mobilisation of the modular clubhouse," the report said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.