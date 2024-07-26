The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
No more white ants: North East town on course to get new golf clubhouse

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
July 27 2024 - 5:00am
The nine-hole Yackandandah Golf Course on Racecourse Road might soon have a new clubhouse. Picture supplied
Yackandandah will get an upgraded golf clubhouse with a new bar, toilets and change rooms if Indigo Shire councillors award a $500,000-plus tender on Tuesday night.

