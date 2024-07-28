YOUR SAY: Ratepayers want council candidates with moral and ethical fibre

I'm curious.
Are background and character checks done and made public on anyone nominating themself for election to the Albury City Council?
As a ratepayer and voter I would very much like to know that anyone managing city business, setting agendas and representing my home town is of the highest moral and ethical fibre.
Furthermore I'd like to know if they are competent managers of people and business and that their history reflects that.
If, for example, someone sitting for office has left a job under a cloud, whether criminal charges had been laid or not, I believe that should have a light shined on it. Ideally by the individual involved, but if not then certainly by the press.
No one wants to be embarrassed by the past catching up with them once elected. And the fact is that anyone sitting for public office puts themselves up for public examination. The uncomfortable truth has a tendency to always come out. Just a thought.
Derek Schoen's statement that the mayor is from another planet is laughable, unless he thinks the Independent Review Council commissioned Professor Drew, peer-reviewed by two other professors, were from another planet. Derek now disregards this as an uninformed opinion, and we are a 'basket case'.
Quote from review: "This report paints a picture of an amalgamated rural council which is facing significant financial sustainability challenges. Many of the problems go back decades" unquote.
That's right, back to his time on council. The saleyards did run over budget by $151,919 on an $11,592,000 project ... hardly bad, Mr Schoen.
Mr Schoen is on record to not support staff recommendations to raise the rates when he was on council, and kept them the same, putting us where we are today.
The aquatic centre is continually reviewed and Professor Drew didn't expect all the recommendations to be adopted or he might as well be running the council. The aquatic centre was one of them.
Derek is wrong about the sewer issue, it was 'treated effluent' and not discharged directly to the river as he would like people to believe; Derek's analogy about staff fixing roads, in relation to the general manager's comments on depreciation is nothing short of a smear campaign against the GM.
I suggest if Mr Schoen is going to continually refer to potential vote-grabbing issues then he gets his facts straight. It's been a long time since Derek was voted off council, things have changed.
