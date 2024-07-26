These First Nations artworks reflect the cultural significance of water

A new exhibition in Wodonga taps into the significance of water for First Nations peoples.
Land, Water, Country - Collected works from the North East Water First Nations Art Prize opened in Hyphen's Community Gallery on Friday, July 26.
Bringing together the acquired works from the Art Prize since its inception in 2017, each work is a response to the theme of "water" and presents a powerful and poignant reflection on First Nations identity.
First Nations artist and co-curator Glennys Briggs said the beautiful exhibition reflected important cultural ties.
"Waterways and rivers are very much a part of who First Nations people are," she said.
"These artworks come from First Nations' stories, teachings and beliefs."
Briggs, who was a Tunguwurung, Yorta Yorta and Wiradjuri elder, said more than a dozen paintings, a fish net and coolamon (vessel) represented the best of the works from the biennial award.
"I'm excited it's given artists a chance to have their work in public," Briggs said.
"There are not many platforms where First Nations artists can do that.
"Hopefully it will generate more interest in Indigenous arts."
North East Water managing director Jo Murdoch welcomed the exhibition at Hyphen.
"We're proud of the art collection and are pleased to be able to share it with thousands of visitors who'll now have the opportunity to view these beautiful pieces at the gallery," she said.
"The diverse styles, colours and techniques in each artwork reflect the remarkable talent of our local artists and highlights the cultural importance of water in our lives.
"This retrospective exhibition offers a unique chance to gain a deeper understanding of First Nations culture, traditions and life experiences, and we encourage everyone to come and have a look."
The North East Water First Nations Art Prize is a partnership between North East Water and Murray Arts, Burraja Gallery, North East Catchment Management Authority, Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action and the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group.
"We fully support the vision of Hyphen curators to bring together all the collected works as a testament to the incredible talent we have right here in our First Nations community," Murray Arts executive director Lauren Black said.
The exhibition runs until Sunday, March 23, 2025.
