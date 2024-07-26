Star Tiger set to reach a major milestone

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
Connor Galvin has evolved from cub to leader of the pack during his time with Osborne. Now the star midfielder is set to reach another major milestone with his beloved Tigers.
It's been revealed a recent injury is likely to derail the remainder of the home and away season for North Albury's skipper.
While the Hoppers await the return of George Godde, across in the Tallangatta League, the Roos rejoice as a Team of the Year defender rejoins the ranks in time for the pointy end of the season.
