Hoppers skipper 'unlikely' to play again before the start of finals

North Albury skipper George Godde is likely to miss the remainder of the home and away season after injuring his shoulder against fierce rival Albury last weekend.
Godde was not named in the Hoppers' side to play Lavington on Saturday at Bunton Park and is booked to have an MRI scan on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.
The hard-nosed midfielder injured his right shoulder mid-way during the second-term against the Tigers after he fell awkwardly.
Trainers tried to put his dislocated shoulder back in place which took 20-minutes with Godde then forced to spend the remainder of the match on the sidelines.
Godde was resigned to not playing again during the home and away season but hoped to recover in time to be fit for the Hoppers' first foray into finals since 2015.
"I'm still unsure on the extent of the damage but I have got an MRI on Monday," Godde said.
"So I probably don't want to speculate too much until I have the scan.
"It was dislocated and it took the trainers about 20-minutes before it popped back in.
"I was shot after that and the trainers put a line through me for the rest of the match.
"I'm obviously hoping to get back for finals but at the minute, I just don't know.
"It's likely I won't play again during the home and away season because I've just started my own business and I haven't been able to work this week other than have a few meetings.
"So it's not the best timing in that regard."
Godde, 29, has previously had a reconstruction on his shoulder about a decade ago but has been trouble free since.
He said it was a relatively innocuous incident which caused the dislocation last weekend.
"I literally just went to the ground and my elbow took a fair bit of the impact and my shoulder popped out," he said.
"So there wasn't much in it and I had a shoulder reconstruction about 10-years ago but haven't had any trouble since."
Godde's injury was a sour note to what was arguably the Hoppers' biggest win since 2008.
The finals bound Hoppers hadn't beaten Albury since that season and snapped a 16-year losing streak against the O&M powerhouse.
The momentous victory sparked wild celebrations from the Hoppers' success starved players and supporters alike.
Godde rated the win as the biggest during his time at Bunton Park.
"I probably rate it the best win I've had during my time at the club," Godde said.
"I personally haven't won a final and played in two losing finals.
"So I certainly rate it as the best win that I have been a part of at the club."
The Hoppers have easily been the biggest surprise packet and feel good story of the season under coach Tim Broomhead to sit second on the ladder with a 10-4 record.
They face Lavington, Wangaratta Rovers, Yarrawonga and Wodonga in the run home.
If the Hoppers can snare two more wins they are virtually guaranteed a top-three finish which would be a remarkable achievement from one of the youngest lists in the competition.
Godde said the Hoppers' finals destiny was in their own hands.
"There are no easy matches in the run home and Lavington will be desperate to keep their finals hopes alive on the weekend and we can't afford to take any rival lightly," he said.
"So it's another important clash but I'm confident the boys can get the job done... especially if we want to finish top-three.
"Tim (Broomhead) doesn't shy away from the expectation and is on the record of saying that a top-three finish is our goal now.
"So we have spoken internally that our goal is to finish top-three and is achievable if we keep working hard and executing our game plan on weekends."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.