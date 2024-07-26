It runs in the family: Three generations of Saints enjoying netball season

You sometimes hear of family heirlooms being passed down for generations.
Things like jewellery, books and crockery.
But Heather Campbell has found joy in continuing the tradition of passing down a netball to her family members.
Her daughter, Tegan Batt, took it and ran with it, and now her daughter, nine-year-old Alison Batt, is also finding her love of the game.
For the first time ever, the three generations of netballers have all been able to play for Wodonga Saints this season.
Alison in juniors, Tegan in C-grade, and Heather in the Tallangatta League's unofficial C-reserve competition.
At 60, there's still nowhere else Heather would rather be.
"I love that I'm still able to get out on the court and play a game of netball," she said.
"At my age, it's great.
"These two (Tegan and Alison) came down (to Wodonga Saints) two seasons ago and I came down to watch. Then when they brought out the C-reserves, I thought I'd have a crack.
"I still have a bit of life left in me.
"I'm not the fastest or the fittest on court, but I can still have a crack."
During her career, Heather has had the opportunity to play netball with all her kids, Tegan and her three brothers.
Now a mum of three, Tegan would like to continue the tradition.
"I want to be able to play with her (Alison) one day," she said.
While they now call Wodonga Saints home, Heather and Tegan have previously played in the Hume League for Walla.
"My dad (Jock Campbell) was also a coach and an umpire out there, so there was still three generations running around," Heather said.
"We talk about netball a lot with my dad, even though he's not involved anymore, he still asks how the games went."
Having returned to the Border after a stint in Toowoomba, Tegan found premiership success with Phoenix Heat.
But after 52 years in the game, it's been a different story for Heather, who is still waiting after making an Upper Murray League decider with Cudgewa over a decade ago.
"In all the years I've been playing netball, that was my first ever grand final," she said.
Young Alison takes after both her nan and mum in the midcourt, playing centre like Tegan and wing attack like Heather.
She's enjoying the step up from Net, Set, Go, recently helping the Saints to victory.
"We won by one!" Alison said.
All three are enjoying life as Saints.
"They're just so supportive. They've accepted me, they've accepted these guys and it's just a great club," Heather said.
With the league's C-reserve competition still in its trial year, Heather hopes it becomes a permanent grade.
"We're all hoping it will go ahead and get approval to be an official comp," she said.
"I don't know if I'll play next year, I'll see how I feel, but the girls I play with are a great bunch.
"They range from 16 to me, and all ages in between."
