The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bid to wind up Wodonga asphalt company over insolvency concerns

By Court Reporter
Updated July 26 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The deputy commissioner of taxation is seeking to wind up Wodonga business Country Wide Asphalt Pty Ltd amid insolvency concerns. Picture supplied
The deputy commissioner of taxation is seeking to wind up Wodonga business Country Wide Asphalt Pty Ltd amid insolvency concerns. Picture supplied

Steps are being taken in a bid to wind up a Wodonga asphalting company, with the tax office arguing the business is insolvent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.