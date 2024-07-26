Bid to wind up Wodonga asphalt company over insolvency concerns

Steps are being taken in a bid to wind up a Wodonga asphalting company, with the tax office arguing the business is insolvent.
The deputy commissioner of taxation launched proceedings against Country Wide Asphalt Pty Ltd in early June.
The business, which has a Sangsters Road site listed as its headquarters, has provided civil and domestic works across Victoria, NSW and the ACT.
On June 3, the same day the deputy commissioner filed paperwork seeking to wind up the business, posts on the company's Facebook page show it received a newly bought ASV VT-100 Posi-Track loader.
A similar machine was also delivered to the business the previous month.
Documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission list Luke Alan Vandersluys as the company's director.
The deputy commissioner of taxation is seeking an order that the company, which trades as Countrywide Asphalting and Civil, be wound up as it is insolvent.
The case was listed before the Federal Court on July 17.
The matter was adjourned by a registrar during a web conference and will return to the Melbourne court on August 23.
ASIC documents note Daiman Mitchell Hammat Kerr was listed as a previous shareholder and officeholder, before a transfer to Mr Vandersluys in 2022.
Nirajan Gauli was also listed as a previous director, until 2022.
