Large 78-lot housing development proposed for edge of tourist town

Councillors have been advised to endorse a plan for a 78-lot development on the edge of a North East tourist town.
The project, to be discussed at the Indigo Shire Council meeting on July 30, is proposed for a 21.9-hectare site on the corner of Slaughterhouse and Herrins roads at Rutherglen.
A report presented to councillors listed issues identified in public submissions. They included possible increased traffic on Slaughterhouse Road, no footpaths, no childcare for an expected increased population, worry about the safety of cyclists and no information about restrictions to proposed structure designs.
Other concerns were a lack of provision for open spaces, the proposed development being within a wildlife corridor and that zoning is not compliant with the purpose of the area.
After receiving several objections, a meeting was called to hear and address the community's concerns on April 5.
Council officers said that while issues were raised about the proposed subdivision, most objections related to Rutherglen infrastructure's ability to support a development of that size.
The application - lodged by Halcon Rutherglen - states the envisaged development outcome for the land might include fully serviced minimum 2000 square metre allotments or septic-managed low-density allotments.
The development has 14 stages. In advice to the council, North East Water says master planning has started for Rutherglen, which includes expanding sewer services, but is unable to specify a timeframe for when new sewerage services will be available for stages two to 14 of the Slaughterhouse Road development.
"Upgrades are required to North East Water's sewerage infrastructure to service the allotments proposed for stages two to 14 of the development plan," North East Water said.
"Therefore, a planning permit seeking subdivision approval for stages two to 14 requiring connections to reticulated sewer may not be supported by North East Water at this time."
Council officers said the proposed development plan was large but limited to North East Water's serviceability.
They said it may take many years to catch up to any proposed subdivision and development.
"The development plan proposed will serve as an appropriate guideline for future subdivision and development and, in turn, allow for the surrounding infrastructure to service the area and wider community," they said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.