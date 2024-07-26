Albury police seeking help to locate missing Jindera man Michael Sheldrick

Albury police are seeking help to find a man missing from Jindera.
Police and family members have welfare concerns for Michael Sheldrick, 41.
Mr Sheldrick needs to take medication.
Police believe he could be driving an orange Nissan Micra.
"Michael is likely still in the Albury area, if you have seen him or have information please contact Albury police on 6023 9299 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a police spokesman said.
