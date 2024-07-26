The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Albury police seeking help to locate missing Jindera man Michael Sheldrick

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 26 2024 - 1:30pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and family members have welfare concerns for Michael Sheldrick, 41. Picture supplied
Police and family members have welfare concerns for Michael Sheldrick, 41. Picture supplied

Albury police are seeking help to find a man missing from Jindera.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.