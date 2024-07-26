Murray Conservatorium's windfall to preserve building and diversify program

The Murray Conservatorium of Music will gain almost $470,000 from the NSW government to upgrade the historic Albury building after major renovations completed last year.
On Friday, July 26, Crown Lands in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure announced the $468,325 grant under its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program.
Murray Conservatorium of Music chief executive Jenny O'Hara welcomed the funding, which came on top of $2.05 million already spent on the Dean Street building in recent years.
She said the new funding would cover floorboard repairs and new carpet, a bathroom upgrade, a new verandah off a teaching room, acoustic panels to reduce noise in the drum studios and solar panels to cut power bills.
"We thank the NSW government for backing the conservatorium's role as an important cultural institution and helping ensure regional music education can prosper in safe and secure accommodation," she said.
"This significant investment to upgrade the building will ensure the conservatorium can continue to nurture local talent and foster musical education and cultural enrichment in the Albury region for people of all ages and backgrounds."
Built in the 1880s, the building housed the electric telephone exchange and Telegraph Office, then later a Trades School and Technical College, with the conservatorium moving into the facility during 1983.
Upgrade work on the building already done included a new roof, guttering and downpipes, stormwater systems, remediation of penetrating damp, lighting, electrical upgrades, cement mortar repairs and painting.
Other renovations included new reverse cycle air conditioning, refurbished bathrooms with improved accessibility for people with a disability and better ramp access for people with a disability.
Ms O'Hara said as part of the new deal, Murray Conservatorium would provide a further $453,900 co-contribution to buy equipment and run community music programs, focused on engaging marginalised residents, senior concert attendees and people living with mental and physical health issues.
She said they planned an on-site concert series, school programs, public workshops and accessible excursions to the conservatorium for people with special needs.
"As part of our new wellbeing series we plan to diversify to reach new audiences," Ms O'Hara said.
"We will have an ensemble membership like gyms where you can pay a subscription to access a range of ensembles.
"For staff and students we will offer meditation with singing bowls and yoga mats with projections on the walls and backing tracks promoting mindfulness."
Crown Lands director of programs and partnerships Janelle Pearson said the new funding was part of a statewide commitment.
"These Albury grants are part of $14.578 million that has been offered by the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund statewide to support 144 projects," she said.
"The Murray Conservatorium of Music is a regional icon that has for more than 40 years taught music skills to thousands of regional students."
