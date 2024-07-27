Partnership helps people 'find a job and move forward with their future'

Lavington's Daniel Shipard is eager to take the next step in his career thanks to Kelly's Mitre 10 in Wodonga.
The initiative, in partnership with Lavington NDIS provider Omnia Inclusive Employment Solutions, provides participants with six weeks of work experience to further their skills through its Work Skills program.
The 19-year-old said he enjoyed the program so much, "I am bringing my resume straight back in".
Mr Shipard said he has always had good customer service and enjoyed working with people.
"I liked working on the registers and helping customers," he said.
He said getting a job back at Kelly's Mitre 10 and down the track at a train station would be ideal.
But for now, his motto is "one step at a time", and he takes whatever experiences come to him.
It's a similar experience for Albury's Lisa Roberts, 30, who just wanted to get her foot in the door.
"So far, the work experience has been really good," she said.
Omnia's youth diversity area manager Andrea Matassoni said getting the participants work-ready with hands-on experience was essential.
"It's been such a positive experience with Kelly's Mitre 10," she said.
"It's been a real bonus putting our young people in a healthy work environment."
Ms Matassoni said the program also increased participants' confidence, and "confidence is a really big thing".
"But not only that, it's about being part of a team, greeting customers, talking to people, and communicating.
"Once they've got the confidence to do that, they'll be able to put it into practice when they go into open employment themselves."
About 15 people have completed the program so far.
Store manager Gabbs Kelly said it had been nice teaching participants the basics when they came to the store.
"It's just great to give back to the community and give these guys some experience so they can get out there and find a job and move forward with their future," she said.
Ms Kelly enjoyed watching each participant gain more confidence and skills.
"If we can help out and make the kids' future easier by giving them the experience, then we're all for it," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.