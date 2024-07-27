Didn't have a licence, so crook got his partner to sell dodgy scrap metal

Before going into a cell at Junee jail, Jason Andrew Lee was involved in a ruse where he sold stolen scrap metal to a South Albury business on 20 occasions.
The cashing-in of the 744 kilograms of metal including stripped copper cabling earned him $4511.60, but he actually preferred his now ex-partner to do the upfront dirty work for him.
Police had asked Sims Metal to keep a lookout for any suspicious metal being cashed-in, after four rolls of copper cabling were stolen during a break-in at Thurgoona electrical firm Boschetti Industries in the early hours of January 18, 2023.
Just two days later, police were advised that a suspicious amount of scrap metal was sold on the 18th by a regular customer.
That customer turned out to be Lee's partner.
When the business checked its records, it found 17 transactions between March 23, 2022, and that January date in which money was transferred to her account via her debit card.
Three other transactions were also detected.
Police said none were paid directly to Lee, but his involvement became clear when they went to her home on July 25, 2023, about 8.45am.
Albury Local Court was told how the woman admitted she had cashed in scrap metal for her partner at the time "as she had a driver's licence and he did not".
"The co-accused stated the accused regularly went out every night and sourced the scrap metal, telling her he either found it in the bins of businesses, on the side of the road or received it from friends and family," police said.
The woman transferred most of the money to the accused, though kept small amounts of around $20 to help pay for food and other essentials.
This was the only way she could get money out of Lee when he lived in her home.
The woman later gave a statement in which she detailed incidents where Lee stripped copper cabling in a park not far from Sims Metal.
The copper cabling stolen from Boschetti Industries was valued at $4182.90, with the unknown burglars causing damage totalling $866.65.
An angle grinder had been used to cut the padlocks on two shipping containers at the business.
Lee, 43, pleaded guilty to a single charge of dealing with the proceeds of crime, to a value of less than $100,000.
He appeared via a video link to the Geoffrey Pearce Correctional Centre, in the outer north-western Sydney suburb of Berkshire Park.
The court was told Lee, who was already serving a three-year sentence, had transferred there from Junee so he could take part in a specialised program assisting prisoners with illicit drug addictions.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes said Lee had suffered abuse while in care as a child, and had struggled with illicit drug addiction throughout his adult life.
He had already completed dozens of the weekly sessions under the program.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin jailed Lee for three months, ordering that at least part of the sentence be cumulative.
Lee had been due to be released on parole - after two years inside - on March 2, 2025, but that now has been extended to March 15.
