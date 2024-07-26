'Demeaning': Border nurses slam pay rise offer and call for more

Albury nurses, frustrated at being paid less than their Wodonga colleagues, have chanted "if better pay is 10 minutes away, why would we stay?".
The healthcare workers did the shout-out on Friday, July 26, at a rally held in Albury's QEII Square calling for a 15 per cent pay increase from the NSW government.
It is the latest protest by the Albury branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association and follows the Victorian government in June approving a 28.4 per cent pay increase over four years.
Among the speakers to address the rally, held in the nurses' own time, was surgeon Daniel Chubb, who told of his wife Meghan losing out because of the differential in nursing pay.
"We've got a situation where quite clearly NSW nurses are being paid less than their Queensland and their Victorian counterparts," Dr Chubb said.
"I can speak from personal experience, my wife moved with me to NSW and moved across from the Victorian nursing system to NSW and in moving across ... we were looking at an $8 an hour pay cut."
Dr Chant was one of four speakers invited to address the gathering of around 50 nurses which included public and private workers.
The others were Greens MP and former Albury deputy mayor Amanda Cohn and nurses Julie Miller and Kate Gibson.
Dr Cohn told of having asked NSW Health Minister Ryan Park why would graduate nurses choose to work in his state.
"I got this really nonsensical answer about how great NSW hospitals are," Dr Cohn said.
"I live here in Albury-Wodonga, I know, like you do, that better pay and conditions are literally 10 minutes away, but this problem is affecting all of NSW.
"We are feeling it worst here in Albury-Wodonga and it's only because nurses and midwives that live in this community and care about this community that they're still working at Albury hospital."
Rally attendees were asked to sign an open letter to Mr Park and NSW Premier Chris Minns and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey which begins "we, the people of Albury, write to you with urgency and deep concern".
"Your pay offer of 9.5 per cent plus one per cent super over three years is demeaning and shows that you do not understand both the moral and practical ramifications of underpaying your nursing and midwifery workforce," the letter stated.
"Under your pay offer, by 2027 a first year enrolled nurse in Albury will earn $36.62 per hour, while that same nurse working across the Murray River in Wodonga will make $43.44 per hour - a 24 per cent difference."
Union branch president Geoffrey Hudson, who hosted the rally, said his branch represented 500 nurses on the Border.
Messages on signs at the gathering included "nursing cuts never heal", "girls just wanna have funding" and "dedication doesn't pay the bills".
