Wodonga police raid home, arrest pair, after car break-ins and credit card thefts

Police have arrested two men as part of an investigation into thefts from cars and the use of stolen credit cards.
Wodonga officers searched a home in West Wodonga on Friday, July 26.
They found firearm-related items, drugs and other property.
The men, aged 31 and 35, were charged with various offences and will face court in October.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said the arrests were positive.
"It just shows that if people don't lock their cars, people can break in, and this is what's happened," he said.
"We really encourage the public to keep sharing information to Crime Stoppers.
"We act on that information accordingly as best we can."
