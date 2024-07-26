Unheralded recruit 'Weaven' his defensive skills for the Hoppers

Former Brock-Burrum defender Harry Weaven crossed to North Albury over the off-season because he wanted to 'challenge' himself.
Weaven has certainly had his wish granted by the Hoppers.
The 23-year-old has had the unenviable task of curbing two of the biggest names in the competition in Morris medallist Callum Moore and Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams.
Despite being handed two of the most feared match-ups in the competition Weaven has been far from overawed and has instead thrived on the challenge.
Weaven recently kept Moore to one goal in wet conditions at Norm Minns Oval and kept Williams to two goals at Bunton Park in round 7.
"I've enjoyed the change from Brock-Burrum and I wanted to try to challenge myself at the higher-level of O&M," Weaven said.
"It was hard to leave Brock-Burrum because they are a great club and I feel the Hume league is a great competition.
"So I have missed it a little bit but I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone and play O&M.
"I have played on Cal Moore and Leigh Williams and will have the match-up on Tim Oosterhoff against Lavington on Saturday.
"It was a wet day when I played on Moore at Wangaratta so that probably helped me out a bit more.
"I had Williams here in the first round and I thought I went OK on him.
"I try not to get overawed when I know I'm coming up against some of the biggest names in the competition.
"I played on Trent Castles and Damian Cupido during my time in the Hume league.
"I think Tim (Broomhead) throws me the big challenges because he knows how much I despise getting goals kicked on me.
"So I just try to play to the best of my ability and do everything I can so that I don't get goals kicked on me.
"I don't really watch too much footage or think too much about it in the lead-up because I know if I play well, the team goes well.
"I much prefer trying going body on body with the big forwards rather than trying to spoil on the lead because I know I'm not the quickest defender going around."
Weaven spoke glowingly of his coach in Broomhead who has not been afraid to pin his faith in his young defender and hand him the job of curbing the opposition's best power forward.
"Tim is the best coach I have ever had... he definitely takes the cake," he said.
"He has got this aura about him and he is not afraid to put his faith in his players.
"You look at our list and it's fair to say that we haven't got the stars that some of the O&M heavyweights boast.
"But Tim has got such a terrific footy brain that I think other clubs are now starting to realise that.
"Tim's knowledge on the opposition is second to none and his attention to detail is meticulous.
"It certainly has been an eye-opener to play under a coach the calibre of Tim."
Broomhead has transformed the Hoppers from league whipping boys to being on the verge of contesting their first finals series since 2015.
The Hoppers should have beaten Wangarratta recently when leading by 15-points at the last break but couldn't land the knockout blow to lose by three points in a gut-wrenching loss.
But they showed a steely resolve against Albury last weekend in the wet to claim the prized scalp of the long-time league heavyweight for the first time since 2008.
Weaven said it was a momentous occasion for the Hoppers.
"Beating Albury anytime is amazing but to do it for the first time in 16-years was a massive moment for everybody involved in the club," he said.
"The stakes were high because had we lost we would have been right back with the chasing pack in regards to playing finals.
"But now a top-three finish is a realistic goal and we get to control our own destiny.
"I feel the group is growing in confidence by the week and that was the sort of win which helps fuel self-belief.
"It really hurt to lose against Wangaratta a few rounds previously but winning last weekend helped regain our momentum.
"We are a really tight-knit group and we play as a team and have no individuals and everybody just plays their role.
"Internally we feel now that if we don't finish top-three that we have let a golden opportunity slip.
"We are far from satisfied in making finals, personally I feel making the preliminary final or even the grand final is achievable if we perform to our best during finals."
The Hoppers are hoping for a big crowd when they host Lavington on the weekend who must win its last four matches to be any hope of snatching an unlikely finals berth.
Dubbed 'The Showdown' the two clubs requested to play this weekend while the rest of the competition enjoys their last bye before finals.
North Albury and Lavington will have their bye on August 10.
The Hoppers' FIDA side will have an intra-club clash on Saturday for 30-minutes between the end of the reserves and the commencement of the seniors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.