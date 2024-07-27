Wodonga police find imitation firearm inside stolen Subaru, drugs

Police have found an imitation gun in a stolen car in Wodonga, and are concerned about a spent ammunition cartridge found on a substance-affected man.
Officers were called to a Belgrade Avenue home on Thursday morning for a welfare check.
A man had called his support worker and said people were trying to get him.
When police arrived at 6.30am on July 25, they found a white Subaru that had been stolen from a Lawrence Street home the previous day.
The car had been covered.
An imitation firearm - believed to be a spray-painted cap gun - was found in the vehicle.
A check of the resident's Facebook page showed a video recording of the car being driven around in a rural area while being damaged.
False plates were also found.
Police entered the home in the belief the resident was inside, but instead found Kayleb Rakic in a heavily drug-affected state.
A search allegedly found MDMA and two bags of marijuana in his possession, and a spent .223 round of ammunition.
Rakic had a warrant out for his arrest after refusing on multiple occasions to attend Wodonga court.
He was on bail for multiple serious charges including assaulting a female, theft, and weapons offences.
The court heard he had refused to go to court on June 19 and 20.
Police opposed the 19-year-old's bail application on Friday, July 26, amid concerns Rakic had been driving around dangerously while on drugs, in possession of the imitation gun.
Lawyer Ben McDonald said his client had experienced an extremely traumatic childhood and had held his friend as he died outside his home.
Rakic told his lawyer he had held Johnson in his arms as he died on the road.
The teenager was concerned he would have to give evidence in Stiler's murder trial, but wasn't required in the end.
He sought bail to live at his mother's Woodland Street home.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said they were serious matters and warned the court would "take a very dim view" if Rakic failed to return to court.
He released him on bail with the matter to return on September 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.