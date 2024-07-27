Idiots cannot be allowed to hold sway

Most of us know what's arrived when we see the classic, gleaming machines doing laps around our twin cities' CBDs.
Chryslers cruising - especially along Albury's Dean Street - quickly tells us it's that time of the year again.
That is, Chryslers on the Murray has once again arrived in town.
The major Border car show has become such a fixture because it has grown into an event that is loved as much by Chrysler aficionados from far afield as it has been embraced by locals.
It's hard not to, as the hard work put into the cars - always guaranteed to turn heads - and the reminiscing for many about times past when the marque was commonplace on our streets, roads and highways makes the weekend a highlight.
The cliche is "if you're onto a good thing, stick to it," but the unfortunate part of the show's evolution is that some involved have had a "stick it to them" mentality.
Despite the consistently warm welcome by our community, which reaps an estimated $3.3 million from the event, an ignorant element might have caused it all to come crashing down. That's all because of a drunken after-party held on Wodonga Place at this year's event held from March 15 to 17.
The show was a highlight in the eyes of organisers and participants given 2024 marked the 100th anniversary of the Chrysler brand. And yet the idiots decided they would hold sway, too much booze no doubt leading to the incident where a brawl broke out during which hoons threw objects at a police car on Wodonga Place after it was surrounded by revellers.
It was an ugly scene and one the Albury Wodonga Chrysler Club quickly said could not be allowed to be repeated. Unfortunately though, the damage might have already been done.
Organisers want to find an alternative to the unofficial Wodonga Place gathering, having begun talks with the cities' councils and NSW Police to find ways to avoid a repeat - such as an entrant-only alternative for the Friday and Saturday nights.
Albury Council remains a steadfast supporter of Chryslers on the Murray, so it can only be hoped that a way forward free of the drunken idiocy of a relative few can be avoided.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
