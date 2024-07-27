From discs to digital, DJ reflects on 40 years

The farmhouse in which he began his broadcasting career at Border community radio station 2REM has long been demolished, but Richard Felstead is still on air.
The 75-year-old is this year celebrating 40 years of presenting at the FM outlet.
Each Friday the retiree presents Lost 45s from 8.30am to midday.
"I just enjoy it," Felstead said after his latest shift in which he played Rolling Stones numbers to coincide with singer Mick Jagger's 81st birthday.
"I enjoy playing the music and get a lot of feedback with the listeners liking it because not many stations play the old stuff."
Growing up in Melbourne, Felstead was enthusiastic about radio and semi-regularly visited the studios of radio station 3UZ to watch announcer Allan Lappan at work on weekends.
By 1984 he was employed in the electrical appliance section of Waltons department store in Albury's Mate's Building.
"I used to listen to them (2REM) a lot and I reckoned I could do that and they say there was a vacancy for Monday breakfast and then I did every second Monday when I had a rostered day off," Felstead said.
That first shift took place at 2REM's original base, a farmhouse located where the Ettamogah Rise estate is now.
Felstead subsequently worked at the station's studios in Borella Road, in the building now occupied by the Family Vet Centre, along Wagga Road and Garland Avenue near the Albury racecourse.
Asked when he might retire, the former railways worker said "I don't know", indicating a passion that still drives him to put on the headphones at the end of each working week.
COVID saw microphones swapped for personal headphones, which make it easier for him to spin in his seat as he moves the dials and checks the screens for songs to play and the latest weather website readings.
