Fev makes the trip to surprise his little mate at Hall Of Fame

Former AFL star Brendan Fevola made the trek from Melbourne to surprise his little mate Craig Ednie and attend the O&M's Hall Of Fame function at the SS&A Club on Wednesday night.
Ednie alongside Matt Pendergast, Chris Hyde, Mick Wilson, Mick Nolan (dec) and Graeme Nish were the latest O&M greats to be bestowed the honour.
Hall Of Fame Chairman, Ron Montgomery, revealed Fevola told Ednie he wouldn't be able to attend the function on Wednesday night.
"Craig told me in the lead-up to the function that he was hoping Fev would make the trip," Montgomery said.
"Fev told Craig he couldn't make it and then rang Russell (Ednie, Craig's father) the night before and asked if he could get him a ticket.
"Wally Brear (former Pigeon's president) contacted us to organise a ticket and Craig didn't know that Fev was coming.
"So Craig was rapt when he saw Fev arrive."
The popular Pigeon also had Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson as one of the guests on his table.
The prestigious function had been held on a Saturday night for the past two years but had suffered from dwindling numbers.
However, a return to a Wednesday night to coincide with the league's general bye this weekend resulted in a big spike in attendance.
Montgomery said 270 people were at the function after only 170 people attended last year.
"It was good to see the function back to being the premier night on the O&M social calendar," he said.
"The trial of holding the function on a Saturday night didn't really work in our favour and we had 100 more people attend on Wednesday night.
"270 is probably on the podium as one of the biggest crowds that we have had since the Hall Of Fame was first introduced in 2005.
"All the inductees spoke well.
"Mick Nolan was the last player to be inducted out of all the players that are also in the O&M Team of the Century.
"Is was quite funny because I gave the inductees the order of the speeches and Ednie was going to be the last speaker.
"But I got mixed up and Pendergast went last instead of Ednie who was second last.
"Ednie was privately fuming with the mix up because he wanted to fire a few bullets in his speech in Peder's direction but wasn't game when he got up on stage knowing Pender was next up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.