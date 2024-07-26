Albury nurses, frustrated at being paid less than their Wodonga colleagues, have chanted "if better pay is 10 minutes away, why would we stay?".
The healthcare workers did the shout-out yesterday at a rally held in Albury's QEII Square calling for a 15 per cent pay increase from the NSW government, Anthony Bunn reports.
In other news, Layton Holley reports Corowa Golf Club is rallying the community to pressure Telstra into installing a new tower or fibre optic cable in south Corowa.
The town's internet troubles, which have been ongoing for years, came to a head for the golf club after its recent strategic plan revealed how much money they were losing due to poor reception.
In sport, Georgia Smith has a heart-warming story about three generations taking to the netball court in the Tallangatta league.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great weekend.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.