The Border Mail
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

North Albury home fails to sell at auction despite registered interest

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
July 27 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Property at 256 Swan Street, North Albury, fails to sell at auction. Picture by Layton Holley
Property at 256 Swan Street, North Albury, fails to sell at auction. Picture by Layton Holley

A North Albury home described as an "excellent choice for first-time homebuyers and savvy investors" has failed to sell at auction after bidders rejected the $280,000 offer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.