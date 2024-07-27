North Albury home fails to sell at auction despite registered interest

A North Albury home described as an "excellent choice for first-time homebuyers and savvy investors" has failed to sell at auction after bidders rejected the $280,000 offer.
There was only one registered bidder, but about ten people attended the auction at 256 Swan Street on Saturday, July 27.
Elders Real Estate auctioneer Andrew Kane took an opening offer of $300,000, before he reduced it to $290,000.
The crowd remained silent.
Those in attendance again rejected a final offer of $280,000 and the property was passed in.
The three-bedroom property includes an inground pool, a six-by-six-metre shed, a tandem carport, and built-in wardrobes in each bedroom.
Principal agent Clinton Gilson, of Gilson Yonson Real Estate, said he would remain in contact with the registered bidder and another interested party who couldn't buy at auction conditions.
He said the property is perfect for someone looking to renovate.
"(The ideal buyer) is probably someone who wants to get their hands dirty," he said.
