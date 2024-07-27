Tapped out: Craft brewers and consumers struggle to stay afloat under tax pressure

A Border brewer says beer taxes are creating an uneven playing field between craft brewers and large producers.
Barry Young, co-owner of Murray Towns Brewing Co, said craft breweries are struggling under heavy tax pressure and increased energy costs.
"The excise raises twice a year without question, which just places a really large burden on small craft brewers, particularly," he said.
"It certainly puts cost pressure on because you either have to pass it on, which is difficult, or absorb it. Most craft brewers tend to try to absorb it, understanding cost-of-living pressures.
"But this makes it more difficult to compete with the commercial brewers that are better able to absorb those costs because of the volume they produce."
Excise tax is raised in line with the consumer price index (CPI) twice per year, on August 1 and February 1.
With the updated excise tax to be released on July 31, brewers are expecting a rise of around four per cent.
So expect a $60 slab of beer to cost another $2.36.
It has reached the point where some customers can no longer afford a schooner at the local pub.
David Hendy, and Albury pensioner, used to go for a Friday pub lunch and enjoy a beer.
"But that has now gone out the window," he said.
"I've given up drinking beer because I can no longer afford it.
"In my generation, you used to be able to judge everything by the price of a pack of cigarettes and a schooner of beer. Well, try and get change out of a $10 schooner these days, you don't.
"The price of beer has just become ridiculous."
Mr Young believes the government should take into account the difference between craft and commercial brewers, and tax accordingly.
"From my personal point of view, I think it needs to be a two-tier system where the large commercial breweries pay the excise, then there's a break for smaller craft brewers that are turning over far lesser amounts," he said.
"I think they really need to make a distinction between craft and commercial brewing."
More than 600 craft brewers in Australia contribute $1.93 billion annually to the economy, according to KPMG.
But Mr Young said tax pressure combined with energy costs could make the industry unsustainable.
"I don't think (increasing taxes twice a year) is sustainable," he said.
"But coupled with that is the cost of energy. Energy just keeps up and up and up. It can be quite an energy-intensive industry.
"Those two factors really weigh heavily on craft brewers."
Mr Young said the increased taxes are pushing the cost burden onto consumers.
"You just can't keep passing it on to consumers because beer is one of those things that has always been in reach of most people, no matter what socioeconomic level they find themselves," he said.
"But now it's more and more difficult for consumers that are struggling with the cost of living to be able to afford a night out and have a couple of beers."
