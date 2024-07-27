Car and motorcycle collide on Beechworth-Yackandandah Road

A car and motorcycle have collided on Beechworth-Yackandandah Road in Wooragee.
Emergency services were called to the crash about 12.30pm on Saturday, July 25.
Police said those involved did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics transported one person to Albury hospital with an upper-body injury.
Police remain on the scene as of 2pm, and traffic diversions are in place.
