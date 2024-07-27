Finals atmosphere arrives early in thrilling top of the table clash

The top of the Hume A-grade netball competition couldn't be any closer following a draw between Jindera and Osborne on Saturday.
It felt like finals time had arrived early at Jindera, with the Bulldogs and Tigers trying to outrun the clock in a thrilling high-intensity last quarter.
The reigning premiers took a three-goal lead into the half-time break and were up by just one goal before the last term.
But the undefeated Bulldogs were able to level the score 38-38, as both sides scrambled in the final minutes to gain the upper hand in the top of the table clash.
"That's exactly what we anticipated today, just a really hard fought 60 minutes," Jindera coach Tayla Lloyd said post-match.
"We can see moments of our game that we still need to improve on and it's good to reflect on, but we're happy with the draw today.
"Osborne are a real force, so to draw with them is unreal."
The Bulldogs were missing two of their goalers, Millie Fawcett and Paige Harper, with Jess Guy stepping up from B-grade.
"She (Guy) came out and just did exactly what we asked her to do, and her and Chelsea (Burns) combined well," Lloyd said.
It's the closest anyone has come to defeating the Bulldogs this season, with the Tigers falling short by five goals back in round three.
Osborne midcourter Abbey O'Connell admitted her side continues to show signs of improvement.
"We definitely have a new-look side this season, so it's been nice for everyone to get used to each other," O'Connell said.
"It's nice going in as the underdog and I think we just wanted to push them.
"It would have been nice to get one more goal, but that's alright.
"When the pressure was on we pushed it out, which was nice to see."
Both sides could feel the finals-like atmosphere from around the court.
"The crowd was loud and it was like a final," O'Connell said.
In other games, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla has re-entered the top six after a 24-32 win against Lockhart.
Holbrook defeated CDHBU 69-15, Howlong toppled BB Saints 90-34, Henty outclassed Culcairn 11-63 and the Crows were too strong for the Magpies 51-70.
The top six order reads: Jindera, Osborne, Howlong, Henty, Holbrook and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
