Lavington is now just a win outside the top five, will it play finals?

The Ovens and Murray Football League's bold decision to introduce a standalone Hall of Fame Showdown worked wonders as Lavington scored a gripping five-point win over North Albury on Saturday.
North defender Jack King had a kick after the siren to level the scores, but his booming kick from 49m fell just short as the visitors celebrated a 9.12 (66) to 8.13 (61) thriller.
"I couldn't be prouder of the boys' effort," delighted coach Adam Schneider offered.
"They're (North) a quality team. What they've done this year has been super, and I've really admired the way they've gone about it; we wanted to nullify their strengths as much as we could."
Lavington sent tagger Drew Beavan to Hoppers' gun Tim Broomhead and he never left his sight.
"The Tumut 'tip rat' we call him, did a great job, he's a rugby league player, he's one of the most loved and respected boys at the club. He loves to compete and was outstanding as Tim Broomhead is a superstar of the comp and if you let him have 30 touches, you're generally on the wrong side of the win-loss ratio," Schneider explained.
Beavan played for NRL club Canberra Raiders' Harold Matthews Cup at junior level in 2018, combining it with the GWS Academy.
To highlight how Broomhead-focused so many teams are, the North coach and Beavan were involved in a wrestle 60m from the ball just before half-time as the frustration grew, with players from both clubs rushing to break it up.
Lavington went into the game without top midfielders Ben Ashley-Cooper, Billy Glanvill and Nico Sedgwick, while the home team was missing influential players George Godde and Foster Gardiner.
Bunton Park was boggy last week, but with no teams on the ground during the week, it was in surprisingly good condition, given more rain fell over the past seven days.
The teams kicked a goal apiece in the first quarter, with Lavington's Darcy Smith landing a belter from a 50m set shot.
North's Archer Gardiner and Jack Reynolds were outstanding early, along with the Panthers' Shaun Driscoll and Jake O'Brien.
Into the second term, Gardiner swooped on a loose ball in heavy traffic and a clever handball opened space, which allowed Keith Tallent to push the margin to 16 points.
But Driscoll, who was clearly the game's best player in the first half, took a superb mark and delivered a lovely long kick to Jack Driscoll to cut the margin to a point at half-time.
The Panthers were pumped at the start of the third stanza as Aidan Cook grabbed the lead for the first time, with a typical Tom Hargreave running goal from 35m a minute later handing the underdogs an 11-point buffer.
North needed a lift and Julian Hayes produced it with a superb 52m running goal and he was involved shortly after, kicking long for Tallent to regain the lead.
But after dominating territory and possession for 10 minutes, North handed back the lead when Corby Robertson soccered off the ground at point-blank range.
Both teams missed early chances in the final quarter, but Tallent was the game's only multiple goalkicker when he nabbed his third after two minutes for a two-point lead.
Lavington has battled inaccuracy at times over the past two seasons and when it kicked four straight behinds it looked like to might again cost the team, but Shaun Driscoll sized up youngster Jack Costello to convert a shot from 40m on a 45 degree angle.
With just over 10 minutes left, Gardiner levelled the scores when he snapped from 20m past the outstretched hand of defender Jono Spina.
O'Brien regained the lead with a clever snap and when Shaun Driscoll belted the ball forward from defence, the speedy Smith ran into an open goal for his second and a 13-point lead with just over four minutes left.
Josh Minogue replied with a set shot and with time running out, Nathan Dennis was forced to rush a shot from 40m to register a behind for a six-point game.
O'Brien took the kick in and Gardiner was out the back and found King 43m from goal.
He took a couple of paces and the siren blew, returning back to his original mark and belting the ball from distance, but it fell a metre short.
North restricted Shaun Driscoll in the third quarter, but he was the game's best player, running the Hoppers ragged with his running and precision skills.
O'Brien produced a typically silky smooth performance, Smith's blistering pace over the first 10m worried the Hoppers, while Spina was effective on Doug Strang Medal winner Minogue (two goals).
Gardiner was excellent, Jack Reynolds energetic, while Tallent's three goals were vital.
"We were really flat, we didn't bring energy, they played a really simple game plan of getting the ball forward, kick, mark, and we didn't work hard enough to stop it," Broomhead suggested.
The win has pushed Lavington to within a win of the top five, although it has now played 15 games.
North remains second but the loss could have ramifications for its top three chances.
A full round 15 will be held on Saturday, with North and Lavington to have their bye the following week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.