SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 15
FOOTBALL
Nth Albury 8.13 (61) lost to Lavington 9.12 (66)
NETBALL
Nth Albury 53 def Lavington 42
ROUND 14
Howlong 15.10 (100) def Brock-Burrum 6.8 (44)
Jindera 7.8 (50) lost to Osborne 12.16 (88)
Lockhart 13.20 (98) def RWW Giants 8.7 (55)
CDHBU 11.10 (76) def Holbrook 9.9 (63)
Magpies 8.5 (53) lost to Bill. Crows 13.14 (92)
Culcairn 6.7 (43) lost to Henty 12.11 (83)
ROUND 15
Mitta Utd lost 6.8 (44) to Kiewa-SC 10.8 (68)
Dederang-MB 21.20 (146) def Wahgunyah 4.4 (28)
Yackandandah 20.14 (134) def Thurgoona 8.8 (56)
Wod. Saints 10.7 (67) lost to Beechworth 13.12 (90)
Rutherglen 14.14 (98) def Tallangatta 6.8 (44)
ROUND 12
Bullioh 18.16 (124) def Tumbarumba 13.8 (86)
Corryong 1.2 (8) lost to Cudgewa 40.20 (260)
