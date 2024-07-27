Tigers rise to the occasion of favourite son's milestone match

Flag favourites Osborne celebrated favourite son's Connor Galvin's 200-match milestone in style after notching a 38-point victory over a severely depleted Jindera at Jindera on Saturday.
The first versus third clash lost some of its gloss with the Bulldogs missing coach Joel Mackie alongside Ryan Speed, Alex Rowe, Dan Middleton, Lachie Dight and Cooper Page.
The Tigers were well below full-strength as well with coach Myles Aalbers and star spearhead George Alexander also sidelined.
The Tigers' midfield in Connor Galvin, Ed O'Connell, Jed Griffin and Max Hillier created plenty of opportunities early but the forwards failed to capitalise, booting 1.7 in the opening term.
However, the under-siege Bulldogs' defence wasn't so fortunate in the second-term as John Ryan booted three goals to help the Tigers establish a 26-point lead at the main break.
Ryan played thirds last season and is in his first season of senior football but is starting to blossom as a dangerous medium sized forward under the coaching of Aalbers.
He also booted three goals against Howlong recently in round 12.
The Tigers were never seriously challenged in the second-half, booting seven goals to five to eventually win 12.16 (88) to 7.8 (50).
Aalbers said the Tigers struggled to play their trademark free-flowing style of football against the close-checking Bulldogs.
"I think Jindera came up with a game plan to try and negate our free-flowing, offensive football," Aalbers said.
"They were very tight, man on man.
"To their credit we probably didn't get going until after half-time.
"In saying that, we had plenty of opportunities to put them away early.
"That was the first time this season that we have kicked more points than goals."
The Tigers are now two games clear on top of the ladder and look assured of a third-straight minor premiership post COVID.
The Bulldogs slipped from third to fifth to highlight the tight nature of the competition with the sixth-placed CDHBU also claiming the prized scalp of the second-placed Brookers.
Aalbers said it was satisfying to notch their 13th win of the season to help celebrate Galvin's 200-match milestone.
"I obviously haven't coached Connor for that long but my first impression is that he has got a smart footy brain and his teammates jump on his back," Aalbers said.
"When he speaks, everybody listens.
"Connor is also very good at trying to make his teammates get the best out of themselves as well.
"To play 200-matches after just turning 28 is a fantastic effort.
"It's a real credit to the level he is playing at and he has already won the second most best and fairests in the history of the club.
"So he has performed at a high-level for a long time now and you can see him having a long career because of the way he prepares himself."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.