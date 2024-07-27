'Finals, it's a completely different beast': Bandits' run comes to an end

The Bandits' NBL1 East title campaigns have come to an end.
With the support of a home crowd at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, the women's side bowed out to Sutherland 74-83 in a Saturday night semi-final showdown.
Meanwhile, the men's run also ended at the hands of Centre of Excellence 90-80 in Canberra.
The women's side staged a late comeback to get within one-point of the Sharks with just over a minute remaining on the clock, but after an undefeated home and away season, it wasn't meant to be.
"Last week stung, this is gutting," Bandits' coach Sam McDonald said.
"But as I said to them, the adversity that we went through this year, we never had our full side together.
"To go 20 and 0 was good, then finals, it's a completely different beast.
"As I've said all along, the East is a really tough competition. You look at the quality of the team we played tonight, and last week (Newcastle), we had our work cut out for us no matter how many wins you put on the board.
"I think the girls, as much as it hurts, need to hold their heads high, because they never gave up.
"It's really valuable to have in a group."
Unique Thompson led the way with 40 points, 26 rebounds and one assist on her birthday, while fellow US recruit Mikayla Pivec was strong with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
"I can't thank players like Unique and Mikayla enough for putting their faith in me and coming back out here. What they've done for our group is just phenomenal," McDonald said.
Border stars Emma Mahady (seven points) and Claudia Hocking (six) made an impact on the scoreboard, while Liz Murphy also made her return.
In the men's game, Davo Hickey capped off the season with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Kevion Blaylock followed with 19 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Lochlan Cummings (15 points) and Mitch Dance (13) also made an impact.
It marks the end of season 2024.
"It's going to be a very long and reflective off-season as we look to build towards 2025," McDonald said.
