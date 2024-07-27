Lavington's Shaun Driscoll has elevated himself into O and M's elite level

Lavington's Shaun Driscoll reiterated his rise into Ovens and Murray Football League's elite with a running masterclass in a pulsating five-point win over North Albury on Saturday.
Driscoll provided the last pass for three goals and ran the Hoppers ragged in the low-scoring match at North's Bunton Park.
The lightweight forward-midfielder announced his arrival last year as a top player by claiming the club best and fairest, but his match-winning performance against the second-placed Hoppers has again elevated his status.
"I coached Shaun in the NEAFL in 2019 and I wanted three of him, I wanted him forward, mid and back," Lavington coach Adam Schneider revealed after the thrilling win.
"He just works his backside off, he's one of the greatest runners out there and works his opponents into the ground."
At stages in the first half, in particular, it was like Schneider had his wish of three Driscolls.
He would save the day in defence and seconds later set up an attacking opportunity.
By the 20-minute mark of the second quarter, Lavington had only one goal and North was up by more than two majors with the next proving pivotal.
Driscoll took a superb mark around 75m from his attacking goal and drilled a pass to Jack Driscoll, who converted.
Early in the final term, he found Jack Costello as the visitors reclaimed the lead and then 'roosted' the ball out of defence to allow the game's quickest player Darcy Smith to run into an open goal for a 13-point lead.
Every time you see Driscoll, he improves and there's no greater compliment you can give a player.
"He makes a big difference for us in our movement and connection to our forwards and he loves to take a 'hanger' for such a little fella," Schneider remarked of his 178cm, 72kg dynamo."
Written off for much of the season as a genuine finals contender, Lavington is now just a win outside the top five, albeit after one more match than everyone, bar North.
"Previously, that's a game we would have lost, like the last time we played North here," Driscoll suggested.
In last year's corresponding round 15, North ended the Panthers' finals hopes with a five-point win.
Lavington's recent effort certainly hasn't ended the Hoppers' season, but it has seriously damaged their top three hopes.
With that extra game, North sits on 40 points and is now away to Wangaratta Rovers, which also has 10 wins, with the loser almost certain to be only one win ahead of at least one of the three teams - Albury, Wangaratta and Wodonga - in pursuit of the double chance.
Lavington has beaten those top three contenders in the past two weeks and the league is so tight, between second-placed North and Myrtleford in eighth, there's no such thing as an upset now between those clubs.
Although the Panthers were largely friendless in the league's tipping competitions against North, it always promised to be close and the only genuine upsets will be if someone topples runaway ladder leaders Yarrawonga or the bottom two in Wodonga Raiders and Corowa-Rutherglen can beat a team above, which is highly unlikely.
The thrilling finish provided the ideal Hall of Fame Showdown, which was introduced to give the pair a standalone marquee match, and it followed a bumper Hall of Fame function on Wednesday night.
