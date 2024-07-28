Grace Hay and Kelsey Lieschke shine in North's win over Panthers

North Albury's dominant third quarter proved the difference in its 11-goal win over Lavington in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday.
The visitors were within range of causing an upset at half-time, but a 17-10 third stanza led to the 53-42 victory.
"It was a good hit-out, they stuck with us until half-time, but we started converting on the turnovers we were getting from Grace (Hay) and our defensive line," Hoppers' coach Emily Browne offered.
North's Lily Kelly posted 33 goals from 36 attempts, firing at an outstanding strike rate of 92 per cent, while Kealey Moore (11) and Sophia Kohlhagen (nine) also contributed.
Panthers' pairing Erin Haberecht and Monika Dimovski landed 17 apiece.
"Grace Hay had a solid performance against her old team at goal keeper and I threw Kelsey Lieschke into goal defence instead of wing defence and she did her job really well," Browne explained.
It was the league's first Hall of Fame Showdown between the near neighbours.
The Hoppers have jumped above Corowa-Rutherglen into fourth, although they have now played an extra game.
A full round 15 will be contested on Saturday before North and Lavington have a bye the following week.
