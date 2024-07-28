Joe Berry is an All-Australian forward, now he's also a gun midfielder

Murray Bushrangers' man of the moment Joe Berry showcased another set of skills to AFL recruiters with a dominant display in the three-goal win over second-placed Sandringham Dragons in the Talent League on Saturday.
Berry was the Bushies' only representative in this month's All-Australian team, named after the AFL National Under 18 Championships.
He was named in a forward pocket, but dominated in the midfield in the 11.11 (77) to 9.5 (59) win at WJ Findlay Oval, Wangaratta.
"The last couple of weeks we played him more as a mid than a forward, he's obviously ticked that box as a forward, making the All-Australian team off the back of a really good nationals; but he's showcasing he can get up the ground and be really damaging between the arcs," Bushies' coach Mark Brown praised.
The 180cm Berry, who plays for Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League when representative commitments allow, has hurtled into first round favouritism for late November's AFL Draft.
"He's had an impressive season and it's come off the back of a massive off-season, didn't miss a session and did a truckload of work," Brown enthused.
"He's got balance, elite speed, is a good decision-maker and uses the ball exceptionally well.
"He's a left-footer, but his right foot is more than capable and is a beautifully balanced footballer."
Berry kicked a goal in a bruising clash where the home team rattled on 5.2 to 1.0 in the final quarter.
"It was probably the result of three really impressive quarters leading in," Brown explained.
"It was a fantastic game of football, finals-like, the intensity was through the roof, I think were about 150 tackles laid in perfect conditions.
"Sandringham has won the past two premierships, they're the raging favourites I would think to win it again and while we don't get caught up in the winning and losing aspects of it, there's no doubt the boys set themselves against a team everybody rates really highly."
Jack Whitlock continued his strong month with three goals, twin Matt landed a double, Josh Murphy battled illness to kick three, while Lachie Miotto booted a double.
"Lachie is putting together a really nice back end of the season and that's probably as much about opportunity, we're pretty loaded in the front half with the Whitlocks, Murphy and Berry, so with Berry playing up the ground a little more, there's more opportunity for Lachie," Brown suggested.
"Reuben Bourke had nearly his best game for the year as a key back, he was really physical and aggressive, he won most of his one-on-one's, but I could probably mention 15 boys who were really solid."
With only three rounds left, the Bushies are seventh.
They face Dandenong Stingrays at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.