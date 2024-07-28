Three councils to unite, weigh in on hospital redevelopment debate

Three shires reliant on Albury Wodonga Health services plan to meet next month to discuss whether Albury's hospital redevelopment will be able to serve their residents' needs.
A proposed meeting between Indigo, Alpine and Towong shire leaders on August 13 will be discussed and voted upon at this week's Indigo Shire Council meeting on July 30.
Indigo mayor Sophie Price told The Border Mail the meeting was primarily to discuss the hospital development and was organised as part of a new function under the Local Government Act.
"The proposal is to have the mayor, the deputy and another councillor from each of the three councils to represent the three shires at a tri-council meeting," Cr Price said.
The meeting would include Alpine Shire mayor John Forsyth and Towong Shire mayor Andrew Whitehead.
"The conversation about the hospital has been primarily led by Albury and Wodonga, but we have three neighbouring shires saying this is primarily our hospital as well and we're not the outer catchment," Cr Price said.
"It is absolutely our first point of call if we're going to use any hospital services or health and so it's really critical to the functioning of our communities and the health generally of our populations.
"We want to come together to have a similar position parallel to that of Albury Wodonga Health, to really highlight that AWH is our hospital. It's a really important service, and we need to see the best outcome for the region and for our constituents as well."
Cr Price said her health concerns before the hospital redevelopment announcement in October 2022 related to ambulance response times.
"As there was an announcement about the hospital, we wanted to make sure that it was going to be fit for purpose and suit the needs of our community for well into the future," she said.
"Any suggestion that it might not do exactly that puts extra pressure on our ambulance response times and is not a suitable outcome for our community.
"That's why we're happy to come together with these other two councils to really shine a spotlight on how important the health service is for our region and for our catchment."
In a report presented to councillors before Tuesday's meeting, it was stated Alpine, Indigo and Towong councils "have a long history of working together".
"The catchment of Albury Wodonga Health includes the Alpine, Indigo and Towong municipalities," the report said. "The proposed development of the hospital based in Albury is of great importance to the residents of our municipalities.
"Whilst there has been a great deal of discussion by major stakeholders about the hospital development there is significant concern that the needs of our rural communities have not been taken into consideration in determining the future form and function of the health service.
"It is crucially important that our rural communities are well represented, and our rural voice is heard ... to ensure the provision of a health service, which meets the current and future needs of all regional communities within the catchment of Albury Wodonga Health."
