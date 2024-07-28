Funerals to be held for pair after tragic Tocumwal car crash

A couple killed in a car crash will be farewelled during funeral services at Tocumwal and Oaklands.
Serina Drury and her partner Craig Day died in a two-car crash at Tocumwal on July 14.
Emergency crews were called to the incident at the intersection of Racecourse Road and Murray Street.
The couple died at the scene and a 19-year-old Finley man was flown to hospital.
Ms Drury, who was 55, will be farewelled at a graveside service at the Tocumwal Cemetery on Thursday.
The August 1 funeral will begin at 11am.
Mr Day's service will be held at the Oaklands hall at 2pm on Friday, August 2.
The late 54-year-old will be buried at the Oaklands cemetery.
The 19-year-old driver who survived the crash had his licence suspended after the incident. He will face Finley court on August 27.
