Power stun Brookers to highlight their finals credentials

CDHBU has highlighted its Jekyll and Hyde tendencies, stunning flag contender Holbrook for the second time this season after a 13-point win at Coreen on Saturday.
Trailing by 15-points at the final break the Power finished full of run, booting five goals to one to snatch an 11.10 (76) to 9.9 (63) victory.
The victory was their biggest under coach Kyle Docherty who is in his second season of coaching the merged identity.
While the Power has now claimed the prized scalp of the Brookers twice, they have lost all their other five encounters against sides inside the top-six so far this season.
"It was our best win for the year," Docherty said.
"I thought to beat Holbrook on its home deck earlier in the season was a great performance but the win on the weekend highlighted the growing maturity of the playing group.
"To be nearly three goals behind at the last change... in previous weeks we would have gone on to lose the match for sure.
"But to see the reaction of the playing group at that last huddle and then to come out and boot five goals to one and run over the top was the most pleasing aspect of the win.
"We have been training for a long time and put a lot of time and effort in and the shackles were off in that last-quarter.
"As a coach, it was satisfying to see."
There were plenty of positives for the Power with four rounds remaining before finals.
Prized recruit Darcy Melksham produced his best performance of the season so far with a starring role in the midfield and capped a polished display with two goals.
Melbourne-based recruit Rohan Heasley played his third match for the Power and had some important touches in the final term when the home side needed him most.
The form of the two midfielders will have a huge say on how far the Power progress during the fast-approaching finals series.
The Power's defence was also outstanding in restricting the Brookers to nine goals with Jordan Lavis and Matt Bush the standouts in the back-half.
The Brookers were boosted by the return of 2022 Des Kennedy medallist John Mitchell who will only get better as he regains match-fitness and touch.
The visitors were also without Jock Triggs, Corey McCarthy, Logan Hamilton and Luke Carman.
Holbrook will be also sweating on the fitness of dual best and fairest winner Brad Carman who limped off late in the contest with a suspected hamstring injury.
Docherty felt the impressive win over the Brookers will help inject a healthy dose of self-belief into the playing group.
"The win will do wonders for our self-belief," he said.
"I feel any side in the top-six who produces their best footy is hard to beat on their day.
"So the win on the weekend gives the boys the belief that they can match it with the top sides.
"Last week I felt we let ourselves down against Osborne, so to bounce back like we did against Holbrook who everyone talks about as a top-two side alongside Osborne is fantastic.
"The challenge for our group now is to produce performances like that on a more consistent basis."
