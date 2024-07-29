The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Border visitor thinks Memorial Bowl proposal inappropriate

By Letters to the Editor
July 29 2024 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerns have been raised about proposed changes to the Albury World War II Memorial Bowl. Picture by James Wiltshire
Concerns have been raised about proposed changes to the Albury World War II Memorial Bowl. Picture by James Wiltshire

Play equipment not appropriate

As a keen amateur World War II historian, when I travel, it is always of interest to visit a town's war memorial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.