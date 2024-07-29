YOUR SAY: Border visitor thinks Memorial Bowl proposal inappropriate

As a keen amateur World War II historian, when I travel, it is always of interest to visit a town's war memorial.
Each is different and evokes a reverence for the space, commemorating the veterans, those that returned and those that didn't.
Whilst I support increased signage for the Albury memorial, I certainly do not feel it is appropriate to move the playground and exercise equipment into the centre of the Memorial Bowl.
It is annoying to read letters such as those of Colin Odewahn and Michael Ferfoglia who opine on nuclear versus renewables. Ludicrous descriptors such as "extreme left, luddites, troglodytes, hoax" etc do not help their case.
Mr Ferfoglia claims renewables will increase electricity prices and we should support taxpayer-funded nuclear power. How does he arrive at the conclusion that fully taxpayer-funded nuclear power, the most expensive form of energy by every measure, will result in cheaper power bills?
There is no argument about the cost. Globally, nuclear is, on average, four times dearer than renewables, that includes countries that already have the nuclear skills base to build reactors. Australia has no nuclear workforce.
The CSIRO and Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), which is responsible for overseeing the nation's power supplies, have clearly detailed the expense of nuclear power. Our major energy companies AGL, Origin and Alinta Energy have dismissed any idea of nuclear, they see renewables as the future.
Both AGL (the major coal-powered energy provider) and Alinta have said their sites will not be used for nuclear reactors. These organisations are not "extreme left wing, luddites". The major players are hard-headed business organisations out to make a profit. No private investment firms are beating a path to the government's door crying we will build nuclear.
The bottom line is that in Australia, nuclear as a major energy source is not going to happen. It is a red herring put out there for political purposes only.
These vision-obscuring, prolific, anti-climate road tanks are a pain to the average motorist.
At night they're even worse as none of them have adjusted their low beam to an acceptable height, blinding every other motorist.
Surely a new super tax can be imposed on them to reduce their numbers.
