Benalla home gutted by fierce fire sparked in early hours of morning

Fire has caused substantial damage to a home in Benalla.
Emergency workers were called to the Melrose Street house about 3.10am on Sunday, July 28.
A CFA spokesman said there were three people at the single storey weatherboard home at the time, and the house was "well alight" when crews arrived.
The blaze caused significant damage to the property and its contents.
One man suffered burns to his hands.
A large number of firefighters were required to extinguish the fire, which was declared under control after about 45 minutes.
The cause is being investigated, but police have confirmed the incident is not considered suspicious.
