Border's own Meg Harris drives Aussie swimming victory at Paris Olympics

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated July 28 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris. Australia's Olympic dominance of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay has continued. Picture by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
Aussies are crushing it at the Paris Olympics, with the Border's own Meg Harris part of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team that won gold.

