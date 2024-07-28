Border's own Meg Harris drives Aussie swimming victory at Paris Olympics

Aussies are crushing it at the Paris Olympics, with the Border's own Meg Harris part of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team that won gold.
The victory of the women's freestyle relayers is the country's fourth-straight Olympic gold in the event.
In the final on Sunday morning, July 28, Harris, Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack and Emma McKeon set an Olympic record of 3:28.92 to win by a huge 1.28 seconds from the United States.
A crowd-thrilling anchor leg from Harris, 22, held off the fast-finishing Americans and Chinese.
In 2022, Wodonga-born Harris was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her service to sport as a gold medallist at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
Harris, the daughter of former Albury Tigers and North Melbourne player Darren Harris, also won a bronze medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay to accompany medals won at the 2019 Junior World Championships and the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2017.
Members of her extended family still live on the Border.
