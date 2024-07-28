Rampant Roos extend winning streak with big win over Bulldogs

Flag fancy Yackandandah sent Thurgoona crashing back to earth with a 78-point spanking of the Bulldogs at Yackandandah on Saturday.
The Bulldogs highlighted their rapid improvement under coach Daniel McAlister after they claimed the prized scalp of the reigning premier Chiltern the previous round.
But they were dealt a harsh reality check by the ruthless Roos who inflicted a 20.14 (134) to 8.8 (56) caning of the fifth-placed Bulldogs.
Beechworth recruit Jordan Eaton was the Roos' best after being handed the match-up on the in-form Kev Gerecke who has recently switched from defence to attack for the Bulldogs.
Eaton was not only able to restrict the big blonde-haired Bulldog to one goal but was also able to help launch several counter attacks for the Roos.
Big Roo Zack Leitch also dominated the hitouts and is starting to find his best form after an injury-riddled start to the season.
Raymond Farrugia, Ethan Roach, Jim Lawson and Nick Donaghey who booted five goals were other Roos to run riot in the big win.
Co-coach Justin Maybury said the most pleasing aspect of the win was the team-oriented mindset of the Roos.
"Every week, we just try to get out there and play solid team footy which we have been able to do," Maybury said.
"So we are pretty happy with how the season is unfolding at the minute.
"We feel we are starting to hit our straps at the right time.
"I was talking to Daniel McAlister after the match and he commented how we have such an even spread right across the ground, so it makes it hard for an opposing team to get on top of us.
"And I think he is on the money there.
"We don't have any standout players that we rely on to win, everybody just plays their role."
The Roos made the preliminary final last season but were heavily reliant on Donaghey to kick a winning score.
But they boast a lot more firepower this season alongside the best defence in the competition and have all the qualities to be a formidable finals force at Sandy Creek in September.
"That's something we spoke about before and after the game on Saturday," Maybury said.
"Yes, we have a few of our forwards that are kicking big bags but we also have an even spread of goalkickers with a lot of blokes chipping in with either one, two or three goals a game.
"So that obviously makes it a lot harder for the opposition to try and defend."
After losing their first two matches, the Roos sit on top of the ladder with a 13-2 record and have now won 13-matches straight.
They face reigning premier Chiltern this weekend in one of the most anticipated matches of the season in a mouth-watering preview to what could unfold at Sandy Creek during finals.
"Chiltern has won the past two flags and is still a class side," Maybury said.
"They can run the footy and move it really quickly and are dangerous right across the ground.
"So we are under no illusion that we will have to produce our best footy and put our best foot forward against the Swans.
"We just need to take the game on like we have been and if we do, are confident we can get the job done."
