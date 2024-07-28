The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Rampant Roos extend winning streak with big win over Bulldogs

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 28 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Roo Zack Leitch dominated against the Bulldogs in an ominous sign in the countdown to finals. Picture by James Wiltshire
Big Roo Zack Leitch dominated against the Bulldogs in an ominous sign in the countdown to finals. Picture by James Wiltshire

Flag fancy Yackandandah sent Thurgoona crashing back to earth with a 78-point spanking of the Bulldogs at Yackandandah on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.