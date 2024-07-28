GALLERY: Dancers own the stage as eisteddfod brings hundreds out to watch

Colour and movement have surrounded central Albury for the past week as dancers from the Border and beyond show off their skills.
Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod's dance program is drawing to a close after more than a week of competition at Albury Entertainment Centre.
Dance co-ordinator Katrina Joss said the event received close to 2000 entries, with participants travelling from Melbourne, Canberra and Riverina as well as Albury-Wodonga and the North East.
"It's gone really, really well," she said.
"The quality of the dancing was just outstanding."
The troupe sections on Saturday evening, July 27, attracted a full house at times as groups ranging from five to dozens of dancers competed in lyrical, jazz, musical and hip hop/funk styles.
More troupe categories followed on Sunday, July 28, along with solos in novice and open jazz.
The Border Mail photographer James Wiltshire was there to capture some of the highlights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.