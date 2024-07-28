Holden gutted by fire in car park of South Albury sports club

A Holden has been gutted by fire near a South Albury sports club.
Firefighters and police were called to Kiewa Street about 2.45am on Sunday, July 28.
A VZ SV6 Commodore was well alight when crews arrived in the car park of Aloysius Park.
The blaze was extinguished by the fire crews but the car sustained significant damage.
The vehicle appeared to have been thrashed before the blaze, with the rear of the blue car damaged.
The car had mag wheels on the front and stock tyres on the rear.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
Sunday's blaze followed a Lavington incident three days earlier.
There have been a large number of recent car fires on the Border, including incidents targeting dumped vehicles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.